Households could have saved nearly £400 a year in bills during the energy crisis if the government had not scrapped a green policy on homes, according to new analysis.Data from the Liberal Democrats, seen by The Independent, increased this figure from previous estimates to reflect the rising cost of living.It found plans to make all new homes achieve net zero emissions would have shaved hundreds of pounds off household bills when another price cap increase will see them soar in spring. “This is yet another example of how acting sooner on climate change can save consumers money on their bills,”...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO