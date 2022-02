The race to the 2022 NFL Draft is in full swing with the NFL Combine coming up in a few weeks. To open the month of March, the top prospects for the draft and lots of NFL evaluators will gather in Indianapolis for the combine to get a closer look at the field of players. Those workouts will help determine the draft boards for every NFL team, but a number of players have already solidified their overall ranking for the draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO