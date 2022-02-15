ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Simone Biles Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens After Less Than 2 Years Together: ‘The Easiest Yes’

By Meredith Nardino
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwens got down on one knee at golden...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Every Inch of Simone Biles's Massive Engagement Ring Is Covered in Diamonds

Sure, Simone Biles's ever-growing collection of gold medals is shiny, but you know what's shinier? Her new engagement ring from Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast got engaged to the Houston Texans football player on Valentine's Day and showed off her new ring on Instagram the following morning. The ring features...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment News#Golden Hour#Us Weekly#Hot Hollywood
Miami Herald

She Said Yes! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

A match made in world-class athlete heaven! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens‘ relationship began during the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve still managed to squeeze in tons of adventures together. The Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish home where she will co-parent her kids with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb announced the sad news that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have parted ways after eight years together on Monday morning. The Today star revealed that after "really meaningful conversations", the former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple". Hoda and Joel share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Vibrant Green Eyeliner Has Our Attention

Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Simone Biles's Engagement Ring Sparkles Next to Her Milk-Bath Manicure

Simone Biles's gold medals aren't her only dazzling accessory. On Feb. 15, Biles announced on Instagram that she and longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens are officially engaged, sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring. "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote. After taking a moment to celebrate the couple's happy news, our eyes went straight to Biles's left hand, which held strong under the weight of her massive oval-shaped diamond set on a white-gold pavé band — aka the perfect match for her milk-bath manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy