Dead By Daylight's Sadako Rising Chapter gets a spooky reveal trailer

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Few horror characters inspire fear quite like Ringu’s Sadako, and she’s crawling through the nearest TV and into Dead By Daylight.

The Sadako Rising Chapter brings the horror icon Sadako Yamamura to Dead By Daylight at long last. For those of you more familiar with The Ring (2002), Ringu is the original Japanese film franchise that started it all. So the creepy ghost girl Samara from The Ring was, in truth, a western spin on Ringu’s Sadako. There’s also a new survivor named Yoichi Asakawa, who was just a boy in the original Ringu, but he’s all grown up now.

Starting Tuesday, you can play both characters on Dead By Daylight’s Public Test Build (PTB). The Sadako Rising Chapter comes out March 8, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC via Steam and The Epic Games Store.

Sadako Rising reveal trailer for yourself below

Dead By Daylight creative director Dave Richard is happy about bringing a new flavor of horror to the asymmetrical horror phenomenon

Ringu introduces psychological horror to our game, which is very different from the slasher style our fans are used to. They can expect Sadako to come with creepy and surprising gameplay mechanics that are not found in other Killers,” Richard said in a press release. “Survivors beware, she will freak you out!”

Behaviour Interactive also worked closely with the Kadokawa Corporation, which owns Ringu. Reiko Imayasu, a producer on the film series, seems content with Dead By Daylight’s depiction of Sadako.

“I am very honored that this very iconic horror character from Japan will step into the Fog. Sadako, with her long black hair and white dress, is a tragic woman, beautiful and dignified, yet she pulls you into her quiet terror,” Imayasu said in a press release. “The Dead by Daylight team did a great job in representing her characteristics in the game. I am convinced that it will be a chapter unlike any other.”

It’s been a busy few months for Dead By Daylight. First, there was that whole NFT debacle, then the removal of some cosmetics that were in poor taste.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

