Report: Initial prognosis revealed on Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl injury

By Griffin McVeigh about 7 hours
Late in Super Bowl 56, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got twisted around while taking a sack. His leg got stuck under a player before going to the ground and seemingly screaming in some pain. Burrow limped off the field but was able to continue on in the game....

CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
Outsider.com

Rams and Bengals Players Questioned Why Dwayne Johnson Was at Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Super Bowl LVI 23-20. It was an incredible back-and-forth affair where the Rams and Matthew Stafford ultimately came out on top at the end of the night. However, before the game even got started, there were questions about what was going on. Yes, Rams and Bengals players questioned why Dwayne Johnson was at the Super Bowl.
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NBC Sports

If Joe Burrow had time on final play, he would have seen Ja’Marr Chase wide open for a touchdown

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should have been the Super Bowl LVI MVP. From the two sacks he had during the short-field drive that resulted in Cincinnati scoring a field goal instead of a touchdown to the Herculean effort to keep Bengals running back Samaje Perine from achieving a first down on third and one late in the game to everything else he did to wreak havoc on an overmatched offensive line to the harassment of quarterback Joe Burrow on the fourth-down play that effectively ended the game, the Rams don’t win the Super Bowl without Aaron Donald.
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
On3.com

Charles Barkley weighs in on Bryan Harsin saga, who he wants coaching at Auburn

Bryan Harsin is staying put at Auburn after a rollercoaster month. This week, one of the school’s most prominent alumni weighed in on the situation. Charles Barkley appeared on “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich and spoke about the wild 10 days at Auburn this month. Rumors and speculation ran rampant about Harsin’s job status, and Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson even reported the coach’s immediate future was “in question.”
