Kentucky has some big wins on its resume. The 107-79 beatdown of Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Jan. 15 signaled the Cats could be for real. Two weeks later, Kentucky went to Lawrence and pummeled then-No. 5 Kansas 80-62, which many called the most impressive performance in college basketball all season. After watching this short-handed group of Cats weather a red-hot start by No. 25 Alabama to win 90-81 today at Rupp, I’m moving this one to the top of the list. The fact that Kentucky was able to beat a team that couldn’t miss a shot to start the game without its starting backcourt isn’t just impressive, it bodes very, very well for March.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO