‘The Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs Reflects on Early Hollywood Start

“The Jeffersons” star Marla Gibbs has been an actress for over half a century. The 90 year old legend reflected on her early Hollywood start in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s clear that Marla Gibbs is a skilled actress, as she continues to land roles at the age of 90. The Chicago-born performer always had an interest in the art as she grew up a film fanatic. Some of her favorite actresses included Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Joan Caulfield, and Joan Fontaine. As Gibbs puts it, “I had a lot of sheroes.”

She shared that she particularly looked up to African-American actress Beah Richards, who would later star as Gibbs’ mother on the TV series “227.”

Although she had an interest in acting, her reason behind moving to California was actually her sister. She was working in reservations for United Airlines in 1969 when she made the move from Detroit to California.

“I moved to California in 1969 from Detroit, Michigan,” Gibbs told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had moved to Detroit from Chicago, so my three children were all born in Detroit. But I’m a Chicagoan. My sister lived here, and she was begging me to come out here for the longest time. I was running from my husband. I was done. He followed me out here six months later. And I gave him another shot, but it didn’t change anything. So then there was a divorce.”

Marla Gibbs Says Hollywood Isn’t What She Expected

Gibbs had been working for United Airlines for 11 years when she moved to California, so she transferred in order to stay with the company. The actress revealed she continued to work for the airline for two years after she landed her iconic role on “The Jeffersons.”

When she finally got to the city of angels, it wasn’t at all what she was expecting. “I was very disappointed when I got to Sunset Boulevard,” Gibbs said. “I always thought Hollywood was behind some gates. I said, ‘This is Sunset Boulevard?’ And then when I got to Hollywood Boulevard: ‘This is Hollywood?’ It really was a shock.”

Despite her disappointment, it was connecting with her sister’s agent that gave Gibbs’ career a jumpstart. Gibbs’ sister worked as an extra in “The Poseidon Adventure.” Although she didn’t have any lines, she received lots of attention from her looks after the role. Once Gibbs’ saw the public’s reception to her sister, she decided to take acting more seriously. Gibbs signed up for acting classes at the Performing Arts Society of Los Angeles as soon as she moved.

The Actress’ Charm Went a Long Way

“Then I talked to my sister’s agent, Lil Cumber,” Gibbs explained. “She was the agent for most of the Black actors. She thought she knew what they wanted, so she put a broom in my hand and picked a photographer.”

At the time, most Black Hollywood actors that were not in leading roles would play maids. Ultimately, it was Gibbs’ charm paired with her talent that led to her first few roles. “My girlfriend and I, we would sweet-talk our way past the guards at the big studios and take our résumés,” Gibbs recalled. “I remember we were at 20th Century Fox, and we met Joyce Selznick, David O. Selznick’s niece. And she said, “Come on in, girls.” She spent 20 minutes giving us a whole speech about how Hollywood works. I always appreciated her.”

Marla Gibbs continues to work in Hollywood today. She most recently starred in “Days of Our Lives,” and has new projects on the way.