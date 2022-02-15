ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs Reflects on Early Hollywood Start

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFfRj_0eFJISxH00

“The Jeffersons” star Marla Gibbs has been an actress for over half a century. The 90 year old legend reflected on her early Hollywood start in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s clear that Marla Gibbs is a skilled actress, as she continues to land roles at the age of 90. The Chicago-born performer always had an interest in the art as she grew up a film fanatic. Some of her favorite actresses included Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Joan Caulfield, and Joan Fontaine. As Gibbs puts it, “I had a lot of sheroes.”

She shared that she particularly looked up to African-American actress Beah Richards, who would later star as Gibbs’ mother on the TV series “227.”

Although she had an interest in acting, her reason behind moving to California was actually her sister. She was working in reservations for United Airlines in 1969 when she made the move from Detroit to California.

“I moved to California in 1969 from Detroit, Michigan,” Gibbs told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had moved to Detroit from Chicago, so my three children were all born in Detroit. But I’m a Chicagoan. My sister lived here, and she was begging me to come out here for the longest time. I was running from my husband. I was done. He followed me out here six months later. And I gave him another shot, but it didn’t change anything. So then there was a divorce.”

Marla Gibbs Says Hollywood Isn’t What She Expected

Gibbs had been working for United Airlines for 11 years when she moved to California, so she transferred in order to stay with the company. The actress revealed she continued to work for the airline for two years after she landed her iconic role on “The Jeffersons.”

When she finally got to the city of angels, it wasn’t at all what she was expecting. “I was very disappointed when I got to Sunset Boulevard,” Gibbs said. “I always thought Hollywood was behind some gates. I said, ‘This is Sunset Boulevard?’ And then when I got to Hollywood Boulevard: ‘This is Hollywood?’ It really was a shock.”

Despite her disappointment, it was connecting with her sister’s agent that gave Gibbs’ career a jumpstart. Gibbs’ sister worked as an extra in “The Poseidon Adventure.” Although she didn’t have any lines, she received lots of attention from her looks after the role. Once Gibbs’ saw the public’s reception to her sister, she decided to take acting more seriously. Gibbs signed up for acting classes at the Performing Arts Society of Los Angeles as soon as she moved.

The Actress’ Charm Went a Long Way

“Then I talked to my sister’s agent, Lil Cumber,” Gibbs explained. “She was the agent for most of the Black actors. She thought she knew what they wanted, so she put a broom in my hand and picked a photographer.”

At the time, most Black Hollywood actors that were not in leading roles would play maids. Ultimately, it was Gibbs’ charm paired with her talent that led to her first few roles. “My girlfriend and I, we would sweet-talk our way past the guards at the big studios and take our résumés,” Gibbs recalled. “I remember we were at 20th Century Fox, and we met Joyce Selznick, David O. Selznick’s niece. And she said, “Come on in, girls.” She spent 20 minutes giving us a whole speech about how Hollywood works. I always appreciated her.”

Marla Gibbs continues to work in Hollywood today. She most recently starred in “Days of Our Lives,” and has new projects on the way.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BURBANK, CA
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Fontaine
Person
Marla Gibbs
Person
David O. Selznick
Person
Bette Davis
Person
Joan Crawford
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Art#Detroit#African American#Chicagoan#Sunset Boulevard
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Comedian shares regret about not getting vaccine as he dies of Covid

The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says It’s Heartbreaking To See Morgan Stevens and Richard Gilliland Share the Screen

There are not many shows as popular and as iconic as “The Waltons” over the years. The program was a hit for almost a decade in the 1970s. It’s also still beloved today with so many folks going back and watching old episodes. However, the former star of “The Waltons” Judy Norton is also going back in time much to fans’ delight on her YouTube show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

404K+
Followers
42K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy