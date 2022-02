Users can only share their real-time location with individual friends. Snapchat says that for safety reasons, there isn’t an option for users to send their real-time location details to all of their Snapchat friends. The company also notes that both parties have to accept each other as friends on Snapchat before they can share their location. When users decide the turn on the feature, they’ll be prompted with a reminder that the tool is meant to be used with close friends and family only.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO