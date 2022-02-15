ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin Sued by ‘Rust’ Shooting Victim’s Family: Report

By Allison Hambrick
 4 days ago
Actor Alec Baldwin was claimed as a defendant in a suit filed by the family of Halyna Hutchins after her accidental shooting on the set of “Rust.”

The tragedy occurred when Baldwin fired a prop gun that had a live round. According to the lawsuit, the production team and the actor both “failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences.”

The statement regarding the suit continued: “Halyna Hutchins deserved to live. The Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violation.”

In addition to Baldwin, the suit claims El Dorado Pictures, Rust Movie Productions, Short Porch Picture, and others as defendants. It was filed on behalf of Hutchins’s husband, Matthew, and their son.

Experts weighed in on the potential for criminal charges. According to Leslie Y. Garfield Tenzer, a law professor, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and Assistant Director David Halls are likely targets, both for involuntary manslaughter. Bill Davis, a police officer turned prop master armorer, said the same. Additionally, Sante Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies revealed that criminal charges are on the table.

Alec Baldwin Reflects on Rust Shooting

Just prior to news of the Rust lawsuit, Baldwin revealed that he is back to work. The actor opened up on Instagram about how Hutchins’s death affected him, especially in preparation to go back to work.

“I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working,” Baldwin said. “We had our first day today which is always tricky. I don’t work as much as I used to. And I’ve said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you’re supposed to do. I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I’ve ended up doing? It’s strange to go back to work. I haven’t worked since October 21st of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.”

As of yet, the actor has not commented on the suit, but his previous statements all indicate that the shooting was an accident. Guiterrez-Reed backed him up by adding that he was told the gun was “cold.”

Even so, the Hutchins family lawyer suggested that Baldwin refused safety training. Again, no word from Baldwin or his representatives on his perspective.

Shooting#Guns#El Dorado Pictures#Rust Movie Productions
