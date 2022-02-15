ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Tucker to Perform ‘Delta Dawn’ 50th Anniversary Concert at the Ryman

By Clayton Edwards
 4 days ago
Fifty years ago, 13-year-old Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world when she made “Delta Dawn” a top-10 hit. The song remains Tucker’s signature tune all these years later. Several other artists have recorded and performed the song. In fact, Helen Reddy took “Delta Dawn” to the top of the charts in 1973, a year after Tucker’s rendition charted. However, no one can deny that it is Tanya’s song.

2022 will be a big year for Tanya Tucker. She’s been off the road since March of 2020. Between COVID and a hip replacement, Tucker found herself effectively benched even when live music returned last year. However, some fans have already witnessed her triumphant return to the stage. She played at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico. Now, she’s back on the road with her Hard Luck Tour.

Tanya Tucker shared the dates for her Hard Luck Tour on Twitter. She kicked the whole thing off earlier this week at the San Antonio Rodeo. However, the next dates on the actual tour are in June at Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Riverbend Festival. In the meantime, she’ll be making one very special appearance at the Mother Church.

Tanya Tucker to Celebrate “Delta Dawn” at the Ryman

Tanya Tucker released “Delta Dawn” in April of 1972. She’ll celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of that momentous occasion in April of this year at the Ryman Auditorium. It’ll be a night of celebration. Sure, they’re celebrating Tucker’s debut hit. However, it’s more than that. They’ll be celebrating fifty years of great country music from one of the genre’s foremost female vocalists.

Tanya Tucker and some surprise guests will take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on April 10th. Tickets for the special show will go on sale this Friday through the venue’s website.

About celebrating “Delta Dawn” at the Ryman, Tanya Tucker said, “There’s no room in the world like the Ryman. Every time I walk on that stage I feel the energy of all the legends who’ve graced The Mother Church of Country Music before me. I can’t wait to return in April and bring a few friends with me!”

At this time, there is no word on who Tanya Tucker will bring with her. However, she has worked closely with Brandi Carlile in recent years. Carlile and Shooter Jennings co-produced Tuckers latest album While I’m Livin’. More recently, Tucker played Carlile’s festival in Mexico. Additionally, Tucker recently told Rolling Stone that she is currently working with Carlile on another album. So, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the pair share the stage at the Ryman. It would, however, be a treat for everyone in attendance.

Only time will tell who the country legend will bring with her to the Mother Church. Whoever it is, one thing is certain, it’ll be a killer show.

