ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former ‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Sends Message to Maskless Celebs at Super Bowl

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ix5i_0eFJHskG00

Former “The View” host Meghan McCain wrote an op-ed detailing her thoughts on the celebrities who attended the Super Bowl maskless.

She published this op-ed in The Daily Mail and titled it, “Why I CONGRATULATE, not condemn, the Super Bowl mask hypocrites for finally joining the real world – now they just need to set their children free.”

The basis of the piece discussed the constantly changing mask mandates, the exceptions to these mandates, and how children continue to have rules implemented on them. Meghan McCain began by providing evidence of several left-leaning celebrities who attended the Super Bowl but openly flaunted the mask rules by utilizing the “actively eating or drinking” clause.

“Was this allowed at the Super Bowl because we have collectively accepted — that for all intents and purposes — that we are going to have to live with Covid rather than completely upend every aspect of our lives for it?” Meghan McCain later wrote. “Or was enforcement of the mask mandate less harsh because there were so many powerful people and celebrities attending?”

She added, “Is it an implicit acknowledgment that if they don’t live by their own rules, we shouldn’t have to either?”

That seemed to be a running theme throughout McCain’s piece. Essentially, she says, if those who petition for COVID rules and mask mandates can disregard those rules, why can’t everyone else?

Meghan McCain went on to explain how Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. recently updated the capital’s mandates. And how the Academy Awards removed their vaccine requirement. And yet, several schools still require masks and vaccinations for students.

Meghan McCain Blasts State and Federal Leaders for COVID Requirements in Schools

“I don’t understand why these politicians leading blue states continue to double down on these rules for kids, continuing to hurt the most vulnerable in our population, who cannot advocate for themselves and will certainly feel the most long-term damage,” McCain wrote.

“I can go to a concert, the gym, a packed bar, and restaurant without a mask but a two-year-old has to sit in a classroom for hours every day with a mask on?” she continued. “Go to hell, all of you.”

Meghan McCain clearly hopes that school districts will work to lift these mandates on students sooner rather than later. But she ended her op-ed by declaring that “The Super Bowl is what has finally killed the pandemic bogeyman once and for all.”

In her mind, the Super Bowl proves that we as a society have learned to “live” with COVID. And that we’ve returned to a semblance of everyday life.

“So instead of shaming my Hollywood and liberal friends, why don’t we ask them to — at long last — join the rest of us in living as things are instead of playing pretend?” McCain concluded. “As the other old adage goes, if you can’t beat em’, join ’em.”

Comments / 99

Andrea Patterson
2d ago

For Goodness Sake. I saw an entire stadium of people not following the rules. Where is the FBI with their facial recognition hunting these terrorists down?

Reply(2)
13
Linda A Shelley-Shelestowsky
3d ago

We now know masks do not protect you, the covid droplets get through and under the mask. it just makes the person wearing it feel better, but not safer.

Reply(11)
29
Stacy Steinmetz
3d ago

yes I was just saying this ! our kids and all of us everyday people have to wear masks n fallow these restrictions and yet famous n rich don't n they can have award shows n sporting events and other things,

Reply
12
Related
Primetimer

Meghan McCain on Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments: "I am heartbroken about what was said"

"I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," McCain tweeted of her former The View colleague's controversial comments saying the Holocaust was not about race. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said." McCain added: "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon. But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Muriel Bowser
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne breaks silence as Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from The View

Sharon Osbourne has inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View. Sharon, 69, was herself terminated from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle. Whoopi, meanwhile, was reprimanded after saying that the Holocaust was not about race and involved "two groups of white people".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Daily Mail#Covid#The Academy Awards
Primetimer

Lisa Ling says it was a "mistake" to say Joy Behar told her she was "talking too much" when she guest co-hosted The View last month

Ling wanted to clarify her comments she made Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn’t say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them. As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn’t the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Michele Tafoya tells Tucker Carlson she left Sunday Night Football because of a "palpable pull at my gut" to get into political discourse

Tafoya has been on a media tour since saying goodbye to NFL sideline reporting with Super Bowl LVI, explaining her decision to lean into conservative politics. Tafoya, who attended UC Berkeley at the same time as Greg Gutfeld, said on Gutfeld! that she has returned her UC Berkeley communications diploma because of her alma mater's politics. Tafoya's appearance last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight made her a trending topic on Twitter after she denounced Critical Race Theory and said "it breaks my heart that kids are being taught that skin color matters." As for leaving NBC and NFL broadcasting, Tafoya told Carlson: “This has been on mind. I’ve been waking up every day with a palpable pull at my gut that … my side, my view, my middle ground kind of moderate viewpoint is not being represented to the rest of the world, I didn’t fee. And so, rather than, you know, just banging it out on Twitter or Instagram every day, I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something.’ I have benefited greatly from the American dream and I feel like, for the sake of my kids and because I so love this country, I’ve got to start giving back.” Tafoya's conservative politics isn't something new. She used to host a Twin Cities radio talk show in 2010 where she'd bash Hillary Clinton. She also would send out anti-Obama tweets when he was president. ALSO: Tucker Carlson, a clever demagogue, sees great potential in the idea that Michele Tafoya is being persecuted for saying “skin color” shouldn’t “matter.”
NFL
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BURBANK, CA
Decider.com

‘The View’s Joy Behar Urged Her Daughter to “Use Nepotism” to Get Into TV: “Everyone Else Does!”

Joy Behar was tossing shade right and left on The View today, and one particular roast might’ve been lobbed right into Meghan McCain‘s court. While the panelists had a smooth chat about controlling children and forcing them into specific career paths, Behar decided it was time to take a stance on the whole concept of nepotism. It’s a concept The View has debated in the past, but luckily for Behar, her comment slid under the radar during today’s taping.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Caroline Kennedy's Son Jack Schlossberg Looks So Much Like JFK Jr. in His Latest Instagram Photo

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg is celebrating a major life milestone by graduating from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School at the same time. He shared photos on his Instagram account after a long absence to mark his major accomplishment. Schlossberg posed with a dozen graduation cupcakes with mortarboards, the Harvard University logo and diplomas on top. He made a goofy face toward the camera while holding up one of the sweet treats. Even with his silly mug, we can still see the strong resemblance between him and his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. — they share the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

404K+
Followers
42K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy