ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold, silver down as risk appetite keener, oil slumps, bond yields up

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures futures prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Gold...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Stocks slump, bond yields soar after a hot inflation reading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slumped and bond yields moved sharply higher after a hot reading on inflation led to greater expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to move forcefully to cool down the economy by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 gave back 1.8% Thursday and the yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped above 2% for the first time since the summer of 2019. That came after the government reported that consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the fastest pace since 1982. The big swings marked a return of the volatility that has shaken markets in recent weeks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks extend slump as Ukraine fears rise; yields edge lower, gold and oil extend gains

U.S. stocks extended losses Friday afternoon, while Treasury yields pulled back and gold and oil prices rose as White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that Russia was in position to mount an invasion of Ukraine "any day now." He said the U.S. wasn't saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision on Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 287 points, or 0.8%, at 34,945 after falling as low as 34,709. The S&P 500 was down 1.4% at 4,442 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2% to 13,879. Traditional haven assets appeared to find some buying interest, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling around 5 basis points to 1.977% --- yields move opposite to price. Gold futures extended gains. Oil futures also added to gains, with the U.S. benchmark up 3.5% at $93.04 a barrel after trading as high as $94.66.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Gold Prices#Kitco News#U S Treasury#Comex#Russian#Ukrainian#European#Asian#Federal Reserve
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seekingalpha.com

Risk Appetites Return (For The Moment)

A pullback in yields is bolstering risk appetites today, lifting equities and weighing the greenback. Overview: A pullback in yields is bolstering risk appetites today, lifting equities and weighing the greenback. Most Asia Pacific equity markets rallied at least 1%, led by Hong Kong. It was the be regional performance in a month. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up nearly 1.5% in its third consecutive advance, while US futures are pointing to a higher opening. The US 10-year yield has backed off from the test on the 2% threshold and is around four basis points lower near 1.92%. European benchmark yields are 3-5 bp lower. The dollar has softened by as much as 0.25%, led by the Scandis and the Antipodeans. Emerging market currencies are also mostly firmer, with the JP Morgan EM FX index rising for the third session. Gold is pushing higher for the fourth consecutive session to test $1830. After falling about 3.25% in the past two sessions, March WTI is stabilizing above yesterday's low near $88.50. After steadying yesterday, US natural gas prices are near two-week lows, while Europe's benchmark is firm after falling 7.5% over the last two sessions. Iron ore is snapping a six-day advance, while copper is under pressure for the third consecutive session.
STOCKS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $44,000 as Appetite for Risk Returns

Bitcoin , the largest cryptocurrency by market value, strengthened as much as 5.2% to $44,449. Other digital tokens also increased, with Ether jumping 7%, Solana up more than 9% and DeFi favorite Aave also up around 7%. Bitcoin rose to more than $44,000 for the first time since the end...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SHYG: Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF, 4.9% Dividend Yield, Low Interest Rate Risk

SHYG is a short-term corporate bond index ETF. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 27th, 2022. Two months ago I wrote about the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG), a high-yield short-term corporate bond index ETF, with a 4.9% dividend yield. Economic conditions have materially changed since, so I thought an update was in order.
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy