Gold, silver down as risk appetite keener, oil slumps, bond yields up

A pullback in yields is bolstering risk appetites today, lifting equities and weighing the greenback. Overview: A pullback in yields is bolstering risk appetites today, lifting equities and weighing the greenback. Most Asia Pacific equity markets rallied at least 1%, led by Hong Kong. It was the be regional performance in a month. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up nearly 1.5% in its third consecutive advance, while US futures are pointing to a higher opening. The US 10-year yield has backed off from the test on the 2% threshold and is around four basis points lower near 1.92%. European benchmark yields are 3-5 bp lower. The dollar has softened by as much as 0.25%, led by the Scandis and the Antipodeans. Emerging market currencies are also mostly firmer, with the JP Morgan EM FX index rising for the third session. Gold is pushing higher for the fourth consecutive session to test $1830. After falling about 3.25% in the past two sessions, March WTI is stabilizing above yesterday's low near $88.50. After steadying yesterday, US natural gas prices are near two-week lows, while Europe's benchmark is firm after falling 7.5% over the last two sessions. Iron ore is snapping a six-day advance, while copper is under pressure for the third consecutive session.

