ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MN

Lucille G. Olson

By Johnson Funeral Home
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucille G. Olson, 91, of Belgrade, died Monday, February 14, 2022 at Bethesda...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Obituaries
Belgrade, MN
Obituaries
City
Belgrade, MN
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethesda Grand#Grace Lutheran Church#The Johnson Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy