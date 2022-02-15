ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

SkinStore Presidents' Day Sale: Enjoy Up to 50% Off Kate Somerville, REN Skincare, NuFace and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkinStore is here to help us tame our dry winter skin. The beauty retailer has kicked off its President's Day Sale, and the sales are better than we could have imagined. For a limited time, you can save 25% on best-selling beauty brands like StriVectin, Dr. Brandt...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is Under $100 at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price on Sale at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $78 (regularly $135) when the coupon is applied. This highly rated vacuum more than 2,600 5-star reviews.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Revolve Is Having a Secret Sale: Save Up to 90% with These Presidents' Day Deals

Prep your closets and your credit cards: The 2022 Revolve Sale has arrived with over 16,000 items that are marked down. If you're looking to prepare your spring wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry and beauty deals up to 93% off and extremely fast shipping, step into spring with some fresh finds at Revolve.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Arden
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Now for Presidents' Day

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Presidents' Day is less than a week away and if you're looking to upgrade your cookware, large or small, an air fryer can help whip up some family favorites. Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon and Walmart are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $50 and larger models for up to 50% off.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Products#Ren#Ren Skincare#Strivectin
moneytalksnews.com

JCPenney Presidents' Day Sale: Up to 60% off + extra 20% to 30% off

Save an additional 20% on select already discounted apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home items with coupon code "LEADER3". Additionally, coupon code "WOWHOME" saves an extra 30% on select home items. Shop Now at JCPenney Tips Cardholders save 25% with coupon code "LEADER3". Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 of more.
SHOPPING
RunnersWorld

Amazon Just Dropped A Presidents Day Sneaker Sale Up To 30 Percent Off Nike, Adidas, And More

Whoever came up with the saying "nothing lasts forever" was definitely thinking about their sneakers. Whether the pair you've loved running in for years is ripping at the seams, or you just want something comfy and stylish to wear on an everyday basis, it seems like all of us are constantly in pursuit of a new pair of sneakers. And, here at Women's Health, it is our firm belief that you can never have too many.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Ecco Presidents' Day Sale: 30% off

Apply coupon code "PRES22" to save an extra 30% off sale items, which is the best discount we've seen since October. Shop Now at Ecco Tips Ecco members get free shipping. (It's free to sign up.)
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

adidas Presidents' Day Coupon at eBay: Up to 50% off + extra 30% off $30

Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay Tips A max. discount of $1,000 applies. The coupon can be used twice per account.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Take 20% Off Mattresses and 10% Off Bedding During Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Having trouble falling asleep at night? While conditions like the brightness and temperature in your room can be factors, sometimes it can just come down to your bedding. If your sleep essentials could use a refresh, you'll want to act now: Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day Sale includes 20 percent off its signature mattresses and 10 percent off its bedding, like mattress toppers and protectors, duvet inserts, and pillows. Consider the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress ($716, originally $895, tuftandneedle.com) to help you catch some z's. This piece contours to your body, and its foam technology allows for bounce-back support. The Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert ($279, originally $310, tuftandneedle.com) can make the perfect addition to your bedding. Its design has just enough weight to help you relax as you drift off to sleep, but it's also fluffy and wicks away moisture for optimal comfort. Ahead, shop all of our favorite finds from this limited-time sale, ending on February 21.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

These President’s Day Sales Have The Best Deals I’ve Seen Since Black Friday—Shop 25% Off AirPods, 30% Off Mattresses & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an endless list of reasons to love a three-day weekend, and while having a day off from work to indulge in some R&R is certainly at the top, getting to take advantage of mid-season President’s Day Sales is definitely the runner-up in my book. While President’s Day deals are usually no Black Friday when it comes to the discounts on offer, this year’s sales are actually filled to the brim with some of the biggest bargains I’ve spotted since...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

This NuFACE Sale is Taking 40% Off Its Famous Skincare Devices and Kits

Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the age-defying skincare device for an unbeatable deal. Now through Monday, February 21, NuFACE's Refresh Sale is taking 40% off microcurrent devices and skincare attachments. NuFACE’s FDA-cleared Refreshed devices might have slight cosmetic imperfections, but are inspected and resealed so they’re as good as new.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

The Only Kitchen Deals and Sales Worth Scooping Up This Presidents’ Day Weekend

Presidents’ Day is almost here, which means a longer weekend for most, and a ton of mattress deals. But while sleep goods may take center stage this holiday weekend, there are a lot of other deals flying under the radar that deserve a double take, especially if you’re someone like me who’s hoping to upgrade their blender, and finally get their hands on a Le Creuset Dutch oven. Thankfully, many retailers have marked down some of their most popular kitchen appliances, so now’s the time to stock up on kitchen essentials in every category.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy