LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ambulance services across the state of Arkansas are seeing large dips in revenue as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. "Our ambulance services are struggling to maintain the services that the communities have really come to expect and enjoy, said Ken Kelley, CEO of ProMed Ambulace and is also the governmental affairs director for the Arkansas Ambulance Association.

