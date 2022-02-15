Victoria’s Secret Bandits Caught In San Diego With Hundreds Of Stolen Items

Photo: California Highway Patrol

Three people suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret stores in San Diego County have been arrested.

According to FOX5 , three Bay Area residents are suspected of stealing more than $16,000 from the stores as part of an organized retail theft ring. On Thursday evening (February 10), the suspects rented a car and drove south to National City, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol Border Division.

They were then spotted at Mission Valley Mall, Plaza Bonita Mall, UTC Mall, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, and Carlsbad Forum Mall over the span of a few hours. The suspects were reportedly seen stealing from two Victoria's Secret stores.

According to CHP, they managed to get away with 329 items worth over $16,000 during those thefts. After putting out a San Diego County-wide "be-on-the-lookout" alert, Carlsbad police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 and found all of the stolen merchandise inside .

Officers arrested Shyonie Myshae Davi s, 20, of San Francisco, Ahjanae Latania Anetta Woods , 21, of Antioch, and Wessaun Leetay Johnson , 18, of Antioch. They were booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of organized retail crime.

According to CHP, the arrests come after an investigator from L Brands "identified an organized theft crew who repeatedly victimized their stores throughout the west coast” and reported the thefts to several law enforcement agencies. The ring is suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise across several states.