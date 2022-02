The organizers of a trucker-led protest in Canada against Covid mandates have turned to a Christian fundraising site after being cut off by the popular GoFundMe platform. Several Republican officials in the United States called meanwhile for investigations into GoFundMe after the fundraising site stopped taking donations for the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa. The protesters have parked their big rigs on streets in the Canadian capital and put up tents and temporary shacks -- paralyzing the city to the consternation of officials and the mounting frustration of many residents. The demonstrations began as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 health restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CHARITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO