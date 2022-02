When it comes to battery electric vehicles, it may seem as if the truly sporty ones are reserved for the rich. After all, who outside the upper 5% is buying a Porsche Taycan? But should the rest of us be envious? Of course not. The Taycan is fun, but in the onrushing flood of EVs coming to market, some are sure to be fun to drive while costing a whole lot less.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO