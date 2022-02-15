ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Researchers document third known case of HIV remission involving stem cell transplant

NIH Director's Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman with HIV who received a cord blood stem cell transplant to treat acute myeloid leukemia has had no detectable levels of HIV for 14 months despite cessation of antiretroviral therapy (ART), according to a presentation at today’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). The is the third known...

www.nih.gov

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Becomes Third Person to Be Cured of HIV After Researchers Use New Stem Cell Method

A third person has been cured of HIV through an umbilical cord stem cell transplant, a new method of treatment. The patient, a mixed-race woman, is now in remission after being diagnosed with the virus in 2013, according to The New York Times. The previous patients — two men named Timothy Ray Brown and Adam Castillejo — were curved of HIV through bone marrow or adult stem cell transplant.
CANCER
Wired

A Twist on Stem Cell Transplants Could Help Blood Cancer Patients

Cathy Doyle felt fine. And in April 2016, when she logged in to a web portal to check the results of some routine blood work, the little numbers on the screen agreed—mostly. But her white blood cell count looked low. She called the doctor’s office. “What's going on?” the chatty, spiritual 58-year-old from Pittsburgh remembers saying.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

1st woman apparently cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A woman has gone 14 months without detectable levels of HIV in her body following an experimental stem cell transplant procedure. The "New York patient," as she's being called, is the fourth person — and the first woman — to be apparently cured of HIV with this type of treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Transplanting#Hiv Infection#Croi#Impaact#Johns Hopkins University#Ccr5 32
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Cancer
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOMO News

First woman reportedly cured of HIV by scientists using novel stem cell transplant

DENVER (TND) — An American woman who has leukemia has reportedly become the third person, and the first woman, to be cured of HIV after she received a stem cell transplant. Researchers reported Tuesday the middle-aged, mixed-race woman has been in remission for her leukemia and free of HIV for 14 months now after she was the recipient of a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus which causes AIDS.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KIVI-TV

Woman believed to be cured of HIV after stem cell therapy

Researchers believe they have cured a woman in New York of HIV, by using stem cells from an umbilical cord. The woman has not shown any signs of HIV since ended treatment in October 2020. She is considered to be in remission. The therapy, performed by scientists at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

First woman cured of HIV thanks to stem cells from newborns

The first woman — and third person ever — has reportedly been cured of HIV after receiving a breakthrough treatment involving a “magical” umbilical cord blood transplant. Researchers at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York led the study, and shared their findings during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Early vascular toxicity after pediatric allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Treatment-related mortality and morbidity remain a challenge in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). In this retrospective, single-center study, we analyzed endothelial damage as a potential, common denominator and mechanism for the adverse effects. We evaluated the prevalence of key vascular complications and graft-versus-host disease among 122 pediatric patients with an allogeneic HSCT between 2001 and 2013. The spectrum and frequency of acute adverse events emerging â‰¤100 days post transplant were graded according to the CTCAE 4.03 and analyzed. We identified a total of 19/122 (15.6%) patients with vascular complications, fulfilling the criteria of capillary leak syndrome, veno-occlusive disease/sinusoidal obstruction syndrome or thrombotic microangiopathy. The patients had a poorer overall survival (77% versus 26%, p"‰<"‰0.001). Nearly one half (56/122, 45.9%) had at least one, severe (grade 3 or 4) adverse event. Patients with vascular complications had more often edema/effusions (p"‰="‰0.023), thrombocytopenia (p"‰="‰0.001), gastrointestinal bleeding (p"‰<"‰0.001), acute kidney injury (p"‰<"‰0.001), ascites (p"‰<"‰0.001) or bilirubin increase (p"‰="‰0.027). These endotheliopathy-related adverse events appeared early post HSCT, varied in their clinical phenotype and predicted a poor outcome. An unrelated donor but not previous exposure to leukemia or irradiation-based conditioning was identified as a risk factor for vascular complications and endotheliopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy