ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Two Letters Show Why Disney, Not Facebook Will Own the Metaverse

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Entering the metaverse has become something that every company does whether or not doing so actually makes sense. It's like when one person in high school starts flipping his or her collar up and everyone else starts doing it whether they can pull off the look or not.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Victoria's Secret, for example, recently entered the metaverse but it's hard to see where there will be actual demand for virtual Big Macs and lingerie. Sure, there's an obvious Grimace in a negligee crossover that might raise some eyebrows, but it's hard to explain what a fast-food chain and an underwear company gain from spending money entering the metaverse.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, on the other hand, owns arguably the world's best collection of intellectual property. It already monetizes those characters on television screens, in movie theaters, on smartphones, in video games, and basically on every other platform where you might license Mickey Mouse, Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel's seemingly endless array of characters.

That's why Disney entering the metaverse makes sense. The company has leveraged its IP on every platform imaginable and bringing it to one more -- one that's ideal for storytelling -- makes a lot more sense than digital McNuggets and virtual underwear.

Meta's (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes so heavily in the Metaverse that he changed his company's name, seems to not know that lacking any meaningful draw to the metaverse -- like Disney's IP -- it's just a tool and/or a gimmick. People might go to a meeting in Facebook's metaverse, but they won't be excited about it.

They will, however, happily flock to an interactive world where they can battle Darth Vader, hug Winnie the Pooh, and hang out with Goofy and Chewbacca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCEBt_0eFIwBGl00
Disney/TheStreet

Disney Understands the Metaverse

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has not said a lot about his company's plans for the metaverse, but he did talk about it during his company's first-quarter earnings call in response to an analyst's question.

"It is absolutely top of mind because we realize that in the future, you can call it what you want. You want to call it metaverse. You want to call it the blending of the physical and digital experiences, which I think Disney should excel at for all the reasons that you said in your opening," he said. "We realize that it's going to be less of a passive type experience where you just have playback, whether it's a sporting event or whether it's an entertainment offering and more of an interactive lean forward, actively engaged type experience."

Chapek also sees a metaverse opportunity in the sports world.

"While multiplatform television and streaming will continue to be the foundation of sports coverage for the immediate future, we believe the opportunity for The Walt Disney Company goes well beyond these channels," he said. "It extends to sports betting, gaming, and the metaverse. In fact, that's what excites us, the opportunity to build a sports machine akin to our franchise flywheel that enables audiences to experience, connect with and become actively engaged with their favorite sporting events, stories, teams, and players."

Disney understands entertainment and adapting it to different platforms. Chapek also knows that television, movie, and even videogame executives may not fully understand the virtual world, so he has tapped a top executive to lead the company's metaverse efforts.

Disney's CEO Makes a Metaverse Move

Chapek has named Mike White, an executive in the company's Media and Entertainment Distribution group to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, "where he will help define how consumers will experience Disney's coming metaverse. He will work alongside Disney's creative teams," Reuters reported.

The news organization also obtained an internal memo where Chapek explained his expectations for the new position.

"For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways," Chapek wrote. "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories."

This appointment comes not long after Disney received approval for a patent that "would create personalized interactive attractions for theme park visitors," Cointelegraph.com reported. "The technology would facilitate headset-free augmented reality (AR) attractions at Disney theme parks."

Disney flited with full virtual reality attractions based on Star Wars and other IP through its partnership with The Void, a now-defunct entertainment venue that had a location at the Disney Springs shopping area near the company's Florida theme parks. That attraction involved guests donning headsets and vest to take part in a fully-immersive virtual reality experience.

The new patent would "work by tracking visitors using their mobile phones and generating and projecting personalized 3D effects onto nearby physical spaces, walls, and objects in the park.," the website reported. Call it an effort to bring the metaverse off of headsets to more fully integrate it with the physical world of the company's theme parks.

Rising interest rates, inflation, and market volatility are on the horizon. You don’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity to unlock Action Alerts PLUS at our lowest price of the year.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Big Problem

Long weekends have traditionally been very popular times for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Florida theme parks. People have an extra day and that makes Disney World an attractive destination, not just for travelers but also for locals who hold annual passes. Add in that some...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Can Disney Actually Build a Real-Life EPCOT?

You've probably met people who, if they could, would stay at the House of Mouse all year round — a fantasy that, from weddings and honeymoons to condos, the Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is all too happy to accommodate. Disney has experimented with...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Seekingalpha.com

Facebook owner to offer employees metaverse vision details in meeting - report

Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB -1.6%) is set to offer details to its employees about how it will realize a broad vision for the "metaverse," the concept around which the former Facebook rebranded. The company plans an all-hands meeting Tuesday that will feature a "major announcement," The Information reports. That's...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
The Verge

Disney has appointed a leader for its metaverse strategy

Disney is appointing an executive to head up its metaverse plans, according to a memo CEO Bob Chapek sent to employees (via Reuters and CNBC). Mike White, who previously held the title of SVP of consumer experiences and platforms, will now be SVP of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Disney Has a New Executive in Charge of the Metaverse

Disney CEO Bob Chapek appointed executive Mike White to lead the company's metaverse strategy. Chapek has not provided any specific details on how Disney plans to make money from the metaverse. The metaverse refers to the concept of new entertainment supplied by virtual reality devices that promise to usher in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Mcd#Marvel#Mcnuggets#Metaverse Disney
protocol.com

Why Disney+ is going live

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at livestreaming on Disney+ and the end of Lightform. Also: An EWlogy (sorry, couldn't resist). Next up for Disney+: Livestreaming?. Earlier this week, Disney ran...
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy