Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Three weeks of parental leave. Marines and sailors now have 21 days, or an additional week, of leave to be with their newborn or adopted child, Defense One reports. The change puts the naval services in line with the Army and Air Force and gets them ready for anticipated changes to the leave program later this year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO