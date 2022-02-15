ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blue Star drills 20.8 g/t gold over 8.15 metres at Ulu project, Nunavut

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; BAUFF-OTC; 5WP0-FSE] reported all final outstanding results, including surface samples, resampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its 100%-owned Ulu project located in the High Lake greenstone belt, Nunavut, northern Canada. Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program include...

resourceworld.com

