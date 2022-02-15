ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Getchell drills 10.4 g/t gold over 25 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights include Hole FCG21-16The highest ‘grade x thickness’ concentration of gold in the 40+ year history of the Fondaway Canyon gold project was encountered. High-grade gold...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Worker killed in accident at Nevada mine, company says

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - An employee at a mine in northern Nevada was killed in an equipment accident, the Elko Daily Free Press reported. The worker at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in an accident involving power haulage, which is equipment such as shuttle cars, scoops, locomotives and front end loaders.
ELKO, NV
SFGate

Bear terrorizes wealthy Lake Tahoe neighborhood

Flanked by yacht clubs and luxury resorts, the South Lake Tahoe Keys neighborhood is an idyllic, 740-acre marina community that has million-dollar houses, private beaches and unfettered lake access. However, residents were in for a surprise this month when a bear awoke from hibernation in the dead of winter and started wreaking havoc on their homes.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
Elko Daily Free Press

Miner dies at Cortez Hills

ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the employee,” stated NGM. “Barrick President and CEO and NGM Chairman, Mark Bristow, extends his deepest sympathies at the loss of our fellow miner.”
ELKO COUNTY, NV
charlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Intercepts 50.17 g/t Gold and 4871 g/t Silver 700 Metres South of Historical Workings at Shasta, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to report bonanza grade gold ('Au') and silver ('Ag') intercepted in the Cayley-Rainier Target Zone ('CR') (Figure 1) located approximately 700 metres ('m') south of the historical JM Pit at TDG's former producing Shasta project in the Toodoggone District, B.C.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Mawson Drills 0.6 metres @ 49.7 g/t gold Under the Balaclava Open Pit at Whroo, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from its Whroo Joint Venture project (the 'Whroo JV'). Two diamond drill holes totalling 903 metres were drilled under the Balaclava Hill open pit, the deepest drilling to date across the entire Whroo goldfield. Whroo is one of the largest historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia located 130 km north of Melbourne, within 221 sq. km of exploration tenements.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#800 Metres#The Canyon#Getchell Gold Corp#Gtch Cse#Ggldf Otcqb Rsb#Project
charlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Intersects 1,213.7 g/t Silver Equivalent over 1.5 Metres on the Sambalay Structural Corridor at Curibaya

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from the last five drill holes of the first phase of drilling at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Hole 16 intercepted 1.5 metres (m) of 1,213.7 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) in a larger interval of 7 m of 299.1 g/t AgEq on the Sambalay structural corridor (Figures 1 - 3). This drill hole targeted higher elevations of the intermediate sulphidation system than the majority of the holes drilled to date and is located on a two kilometre (km) corridor that extends toward the Cambaya target area, where the Company has seen the best channel sample results, including 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,119.2 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq. Complete drill results from holes 12 - 16 are provided in Table 1.
INDUSTRY
8 News Now

$1.99 per gallon gas at Conoco gas in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KLAS)— Conoco gas and VIP car wash, located at 70 E. Centennial Parkway hosted a community event today. From noon to 2 p.m. gas was $1.99 per gallon and hand car washes were offered for $6. Along with lower gas prices, free subs from Port of Subs, live entertainment and winnable prizes were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy