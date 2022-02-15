ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a podcast really relaunch Matt Hancock’s career?

By Guy Kelly
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his dozen years in frontline politics, Matt Hancock has always made a point of doing things differently. As a junior MP in 2012, he romped home in a charity horse race at Newmarket, becoming the first victorious parliamentarian jockey for almost a century. In his first major interview, aged 33,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

BBC

Matt Hancock failed in equality duty over Covid appointments

The UK government failed to comply with equality law when making appointments as part of its Covid-19 pandemic response, the High Court has ruled. A judgement found then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not uphold a public sector duty to promote equality when hiring officials in 2020. The relevant appointments were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles: Only these 5 royals may be allowed to stand on the balcony during his coronation

As the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, there has also been talk about Prince Charles’ future coronation when the time comes. Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned together when the time comes. The Queen has expressed her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla is crowned Queen Consort. There hasn’t been a Queen Consort for quite some time now. Indeed it was the Queen’s mother who was the last Queen Consort. She was bestowed the title in 1937 when her husband became King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Team York: Who’s still backing Prince Andrew and can they save him?

The Duchess of York’s 60th birthday party at Royal Lodge, Windsor in October 2019 left guests in no doubt about the strength of the bond between “Fergie” and her former husband. Appearing close to tears during a rare moment of introspection, Prince Andrew recalled the day he...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Backlash against classroom crackdown which forbids promoting Black Lives Matter

The UK’s largest teaching union has hit back at plans to ensure political impartiality in the classroom, claiming that it will prevent students discussing topics such as racism and the British Empire. The National Education Union (NEU) has said that “flashing warning lights” around topics such as the legacy...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Revealed: Where the Queen's money comes from

The Queen is set to help Prince Andrew pay for a multi-million pound out-of-court settlement in a move that will renew public focus on Royal finances. The Royal family receives its wealth from a variety of sources, most prominently the Sovereign Grant, which is given as a single payment every year by the Government.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided?

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity. Sarah Green Carmichael: When I started reading your new book, “The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward,” I blithely assumed I didn’t have very many regrets. By the time I finished, I realized I did — but that so does everyone else. Your book is based in part on responses from 16,000 people who filled out your World Regret Survey. Most of their regrets fit into one of four categories: foundation regrets (financial instability), connection regrets (scuppered relationships), boldness regrets (insufficient risk-taking), and moral regrets (unfortunate transgressions). I’m curious specifically about career regrets. Did you see any trends in your survey?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Telegraph

Mark Zuckerberg is the last Cleggmaniac on Earth

Under an endless barrage of regulatory fire and media brickbats, it's no wonder Mark Zuckerberg is desperate to escape to the metaverse. Sadly his digital transmogrification isn’t going very well. The Zuckerborg doesn’t even seem to really know what the metaverse is yet, or if he does then he’s done a terrible job at communicating it.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

‘I try to see it as a superpower’: pop star Lola Young on being schizoaffective

Nick Shymansky promised himself he would never manage another artist after Amy Winehouse. Having parted ways with the star in 2006 after spending a year battling to get her into rehab, he moved into talent-scouting, and then film production, working with Asif Kapadia on the Oscar-winning documentary Amy. But then, in 2017, he met Lola Young.
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Prince Harry keeps cottage

Prince Harry is renewing the lease on his UK home. The Duke of Sussex claimed last week he doesn't feel "safe" in Britain any more because of issues with his security arrangements and though he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have made a new life for themselves in California after stepping back as senior royals, they have decided to keep Frogmore Cottage, their house in Windsor.
U.K.

