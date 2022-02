An education charity has advised schools to move away from using generic terms “sir” and “miss” for teachers to allow all staff members to have an equal status.In a recent webinar about LGBT+ inclusion in schools, Elly Barnes, founder of Educate and Celebrate, advised attendees on two possible models that could be adopted by schools to promote greater equality.The webinar discussed the hierarchal nature behind the use of the terms “sir” and “miss” in the classroom, with “miss” being “lower in status”.While teachers have been advised to adopt “sir” and “madam” to overcome this, questions remained about how students should...

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO