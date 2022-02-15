ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Cook Perfect Hamburgers in a Skillet

By Chef John
Cover picture for the articleThis technique results in a perfect medium hamburger with great texture and flavor. All you need to make two hamburgers is one pound of ground beef, salt and pepper, and a little oil for the skillet. The Best Way to Cook a Hamburger in a Skillet. For this demonstration,...

Anthony Taylor
4d ago

When I was growing up that is how my mom cooked them. Fried them in a cast iron skillet. I wish I could have one again

