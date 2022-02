The U.S. Department of Justice has defended a government settlement with the Boeing Co. over the two deadly crashes of the Renton-built 737 Max. The DOJ opposes an effort by the families of crash victims to hold the company more accountable, saying this week that its findings “did not produce evidence that it believed would allow it to prove beyond a reasonable doubt what factors had caused the crashes.”

RENTON, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO