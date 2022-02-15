ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardo Crew Introduces Comm-Set: A Smart Mesh Hearing Protector

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the introduction of Comm-Set, an award-winning Smart Mesh Intercom system combined with an ergonomically designed, noise protection headset, Cardo Crew plans to expand Distribution Channels and OEM white labeling opportunities in forestry, construction, and industrial manufacturing. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Cardo Crew, the...

CELL PHONES
charlottenews.net

Sollensys Announces Launch of SollensiumTM, Direct-to-Consumer Blockchain Portal

Company to offer access to its highly secure private blockchain data storage to individuals and small businesses. PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTC:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity companies built on blockchain technology, today announced the activation of its new data security product developed for consumers and professionals alike, built on Sollensys' private blockchain called SollensiumTM. In a world where hackers run rampant online without consequence, disrupting corporations and individuals alike, Sollensys' goal is to provide an easy-to-use and low cost blockchain security platform for public use.
PALM BAY, FL
charlottenews.net

'Game Changing' Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / A study in the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research (BJSTR) reports that advances in 3D screen printing allow for mass customization and in-drug labeling of pharmaceuticals with unique identifying information, such as Quick Response (QR) codes, which have been shown to reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and provide a viable mechanism for remote patient monitoring and identifying counterfeit drugs.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

ProxyPics Partners with CubiCasa to Expand Digital Appraisal Movement

ProxyPics joins growing list of companies to benefit from CubiCasa's advanced appraisal scanning technology. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with ProxyPics, an on-demand photography system for providing location-specific media. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
Sonet Middleware Launches its First Social NFT dApp Soda to Bridge Web2 and Web3

Open-source middleware Sonet today announced its first social NFT dApp Soda, a social NFT application that built on Sonet middleware and integrated with top social networks such at Facebook and Twitter. Soda is a demonstration of the platform's Web2 extension, connected to the middleware aggregator. Soda educates and enables Web2...
CELL PHONES
charlottenews.net

Sheeva.AI Accelerates Growth with New Offices in Northern Virginia and Detroit

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, a leading in-car payments and connected vehicle solutions provider, announced today that it has opened two new offices in Northern Virginia and the Detroit metro area to accommodate rapid growth and further establish their presence in strategic areas for the company. These offices are in addition to Sheeva.AI's operations in New Delhi, India and Turin, Italy.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
charlottenews.net

1Spatial (SPA) - Validating Spatial Data Across the Globe

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / 1Spatial (SPA) announced a three-year contract worth c $0.8m with the State of Montana for its Next Generation 911 solution. The Montana contract, along with recent large contract wins, the accelerating pace of new business, the transition to a higher-margin SaaS business, increased collaboration among data users and success with the ‘Land and Expand' strategy should support a c 6% CAGR through FY23 and improved margins. We remain encouraged by the long-term potential of the geospatial industry and see scope for further acceleration. While it does trade at a sizable discount to its software peers in terms of price/revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples, we see opportunities for the gap to be reduced, and now is the time for SPA to capitalise on them.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Viking's Electric Transmission & Open Conductor Detection Systems Technology Founders Are Recognized Leaders in the Energy Sector

Technology Founders Are Recognized Leaders in The Energy Sector. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ('Viking' or the 'Company') announced on February 15, 2022 its acquisition of a 51% interest in entities that own the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems designed to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure, and to immediately terminate the power to the line before it reaches the ground.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

IGI CyberLabs and SOCSoter Integrate Platforms to Streamline Continuous Monitoring Solutions for SMBs

The Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution is now integrated in the SOCSoter platform to bring customers front line security and managed alerts. PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces an integration between its patented Nodeware technology and the SOCSoter cybersecurity platform to improve continuous monitoring functionality. SOCSoter has developed an affordable Managed Detection Response (MDR) + Cloud Monitoring + Endpoint platform exclusively for the SMB channel that, with Nodeware, combines an asset's vulnerability risk profile with active monitoring (XDR).
SOFTWARE
charlottenews.net

Boatim's Newest Tool Connects Boaters With Marinas

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM), has introduced the newest features to its Boat International Marketplace. The Marketplace now helps consumers find which boats are for sale in each registered marina. Each marina registered on Boatim.com has the ability to use Boatim's proprietary professional digital tools to directly communicate with vendors, tenants, and boaters, list available services, retail space, boat slips, and increase revenue without having to pay the extravagant search engine optimization (SEO) expenses they are used to. The introduction of the marina search tool follows several recent updates to the functionality and useability of the marketplace. The Marketplace includes about 6,600 boats for sale, 2,000 registered marinas, and over 17,000 businesses attached to those marinas. Since beginning its push into the North American market last year, Boatim reports that approximately 45% of is users are now based in the U.S. and Canada. In keeping up with consumer demand, Boatim continues to test its mobile applications, which it will begin to roll out to selected regions within the next thirty days. As a company dedicated to being 'everything boat, everywhere' Boatim strives to connect the recreational boating world digitally with the tools necessary to get out on the water safely and economically.
MIAMI, FL
charlottenews.net

Claim.MD Achieves EHNAC Healthcare Network Accreditation

HNAP accreditation ensures adherence to health data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure and integrity requirements. PECOS, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse helping to streamline the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP) for Electronic Health Networks (EHN) from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). HNAP EHN accreditation is intended for companies or organizations whose electronic health networks perform claims clearinghouse or EDI gateway functions and ensures compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

HungerRush Expands Leadership Team to Support Recent Company Growth and Strategy for 2022 & Beyond

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / HungerRush today announced the appointment of three executives to its team: Bruce Wartell as Chief Information Officer (CIO); Jenna Eichberg as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Ted Trimble as Chief Development Officer (CDO) The addition of these roles to its executive line-up signifies the company's continued momentum to capture the $285 billion dollar restaurant technology market.
HOUSTON, TX
charlottenews.net

All In A Day Moving Services Expands Moving Services In The New Year

All In A Day Moving Services, the renowned Merced Movers have expanded their moving solutions in the new year to benefit a wider audience in the county and the 209 area. Moving homes and offices can be a tricky and time-consuming proposition. That's why people look for reliable professional companies when they have to move their home or office premises for that matter. And for people of Merced County and the 209 area, there is only one name they have come to trust. The glowing customer reviews the Moving Company has received are a testament to the quality of services it provides.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Hot Metaverse Project BetaMars Land NFT Global First Offering, Online Binance NFT Market on 17th February

BetaMars(www.betamars.io) hit the global market in early 2022. This metaverse project has following plan to build 1.0 world foundation construction, 2.0 sandbox sociality in metaverse and 3.0 virtual reality metaverse. As of early access, BetaMars 1.0 has attracted wide attention in the market. According to Binance and BetaMars, on 17th...
VIDEO GAMES
charlottenews.net

American Manganese Provides Progress Update on Demonstration Plant for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

U.S. DLA Notifies American Manganese on Phase 2 Technical Proposal for Wenden Stockpile. Demonstration plant equipment is in position and nearing operational readiness. Lithium-ion battery cathode scrap feedstock received is representative of modern cathode materials used in electric vehicles. Demonstration project expected to produce bulk samples of recycled lithium, nickel,...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Nanomerics Expands and Moves to New Laboratories

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company and University College London spin out, today announced that the Company had invested significantly in its operations, and moved to new laboratories and offices in North London. The laboratories will enable Nanomerics to conduct research within state of the art facilities at the Griffin Institute at Northwick Park and St Mark's Hospital. As well as conducting research to support Nanomerics' numerous licensees and potential partners; in the near future, Nanomerics also plans to offer Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant production of selected dosage forms relevant to Nanomerics' Phase I activities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
charlottenews.net

Results Show Unit Able to Deliver Combined Fuel and Maintenance Cost Savings of 90%

TPII Announces Syncrude to Trial EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset Following Positive Independent Testing Results. Frontier Power Products concludes independent testing of EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset. Results show unit able to deliver combined fuel and maintenance cost savings of 90%. Syncrude to accept delivery of first test unit on March 1,...
