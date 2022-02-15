Cardo Crew Introduces Comm-Set: A Smart Mesh Hearing Protector

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM), has introduced the newest features to its Boat International Marketplace. The Marketplace now helps consumers find which boats are for sale in each registered marina. Each marina registered on Boatim.com has the ability to use Boatim's proprietary professional digital tools to directly communicate with vendors, tenants, and boaters, list available services, retail space, boat slips, and increase revenue without having to pay the extravagant search engine optimization (SEO) expenses they are used to. The introduction of the marina search tool follows several recent updates to the functionality and useability of the marketplace. The Marketplace includes about 6,600 boats for sale, 2,000 registered marinas, and over 17,000 businesses attached to those marinas. Since beginning its push into the North American market last year, Boatim reports that approximately 45% of is users are now based in the U.S. and Canada. In keeping up with consumer demand, Boatim continues to test its mobile applications, which it will begin to roll out to selected regions within the next thirty days. As a company dedicated to being 'everything boat, everywhere' Boatim strives to connect the recreational boating world digitally with the tools necessary to get out on the water safely and economically.

