Cryptocurrencies Can Hedge Against Geopolitical Risk

By Evan Harp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia has recently announced that it is withdrawing some of its troops amassed around the border of Ukraine. Cryptocurrencies climbed on the news, with bitcoin gaining 4% early in the day and ether rising 7%. Despite this positive news, geopolitical tension is still high in the region, with Russia...

