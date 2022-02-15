ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Taiga Reminds Shareholders Of The Upcoming Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Approve The Arrangement Transaction And Provides Supplemental Disclosure

charlottenews.net
 4 days ago

The deadline to vote is 11:00 a.m. (MST) on February 18, 2022. The meeting is on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (MST). For any questions, please contact Taiga's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email...

www.charlottenews.net

The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NRXP; NRXPW

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP; NRXPW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and docketed under 22-cv-00066, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired NRx securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 6,667 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

Tarku Announces the Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2022 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options ('Options') pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options, which were granted to directors and officers of the Company, are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share. If not exercised, the Options will expire on February 16, 2027, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
BUSINESS
#Mining Equipment#Ssr Mining Inc#Mst#Taiga Gold Corp#Cse#Taiga Shareholders#Ssr Mining#Arrangement#Meeting#Sedar#Transaction
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC Novus Capital shareholders approve merger with Energy Vault

SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II (NYSE:NXU) said that its shareholders have approved its previously announced merger with Energy Vault, a developer of sustainable energy storage solutions. Novus said the deal is set to close on Feb. 11. After the closing, the company will change its name to Energy Vault Holdings.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Danaos: Record Earnings And A 'Mild' 50% Dividend Raise Remind Shareholders This Shipping Company Is An Investment, Not Just A Trade

Danaos' fourth quarter earnings per share of $6.10 and EBITDA of $159.2 million were extraordinarily strong. Danaos Corporation (DAC) has brought in record profits in 2021. With strong charter backlogs, 2022 is set to be no different. Despite a lower-than-would-have-been-liked dividend being announced, Danaos' management has a solid focus on the long term and it would behoove shareholders to learn to appreciate this.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

MainBloq is Pleased to Announce Sub-Account Trading for Selected Exchanges

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Fernhill Corp's (OTC PINK:FERN),Institutional Digital Asset Trading platform, MainBloq, continues to launch enterprise-grade, widely-requested features. Fresh off of January's FTX and Coinbase Prime integrations, MainBloq is now launching support for Sub-Account Trading available immediately. CEO Ryan Kuiken stated 'Sub-Accounts are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
charlottenews.net

NovAccess Global, Inc.'s CEO to attend BIO Conference in New York

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced that its CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin to attend the BIO (Biotechnology innovation organization) CEO and investor conference in New York, NY, which runs from February 14-17, 2022. The conference is focused on bringing the networking of industry executives with Wall Street investors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Caldwell Enhances Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Jenifer Anzalone

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its industrial sector recruiting capabilities with the addition of Jenifer Anzalone as a principal in the Industrial Practice. 'Jenifer's combination of strong business acumen and highly-developed people skills make...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Electrovaya to Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading safety, cycle-life and performance, with substantial intellectual property. Will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, February 17, at 2:00pm EST. Electrovaya's COO Raj DasGupta will be providing an overview of the company's lithium-ion and solid-state battery platforms and growth strategy. Registration for the live webcast of the fireside chat is available Here, and this event is open to all investors. A replay of the fireside chat will be made available on Electrovaya's event page.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

CGS International, Inc. Appoints Head of United Kingdom and European Union Operations

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Bragg as Vice President of International Growth and Development. Mr. Bragg will focus his efforts on growing the World Agri Minerals brand throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Supernova Energy, Inc. Discusses its New Subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ('SUPERNOVA' or the 'Company') today, elaborates on its new subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc. As announced in a previous release dated January 19, 2022- Supernova Energy, Inc. recently formed a majority owned subsidiary - Klir Sky,...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
charlottenews.net

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces the Last Drill Results From the 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company' or 'GRC') is pleased to announce the last assay results from its 2021 drill program and that they confirm the expansion of the gold mineralization at 'Charlie Ross', located on the Nevada portion of its USA flagship Gold Springs project.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Clean Vision Launches New Website; Adds Investor-Friendly Web Tab

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today reported it has launched an all-new website at https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/. With an aesthetically pleasing combination of images, graphics and content, the new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
charlottenews.net

Sang Min Lim Law Firm Announces Expansion of New Business in Commercial Real Estate

Firm serves as a one-stop shop for both legal services related to business law, estate planning, and real estate law, as well as for buying and selling real estate. SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Sang Min Lim, the founder of both Sang Min Lim Law Firm and Sang Min Lim Real Estate, is pleased to announce a pivot in providing services for clients with enhanced efforts in expanding to provide business law, estate planning, and real estate law, all under one roof.
REAL ESTATE
charlottenews.net

American Manganese Provides Progress Update on Demonstration Plant for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

U.S. DLA Notifies American Manganese on Phase 2 Technical Proposal for Wenden Stockpile. Demonstration plant equipment is in position and nearing operational readiness. Lithium-ion battery cathode scrap feedstock received is representative of modern cathode materials used in electric vehicles. Demonstration project expected to produce bulk samples of recycled lithium, nickel,...
INDUSTRY

