New Zealand has defied the wrath of its Anglosphere allies to sign a big new trade deal with Beijing. China and New Zealand this week completed the ratification of their upgraded free-trade agreement, which will come into force in April. Although the deal was a long time in the works, it expands the number of tariff-free goods New Zealand is able to export into China, securing what is its largest market and a key source of income for its farmers.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO