ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Wants You to Believe Voting Rights Are Too Complicated. They’re Not.

By Dahlia Lithwick
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick asked professor Franita Tolson to clear up any confusion about the Supreme Court’s shadow docket order in the case Merrill v. Milligan, which seems to have wiped out most remaining protections provided by Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. As Tolson, who...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dahlia Lithwick
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
Rolling Stone

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials. Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, writes that the governor should be familiar with her because, in addition to seeing him at a state dinner at the White House and having interviewed him for...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Voting Rights#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Court Case#The Supreme Court#Merrill V Milligan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy