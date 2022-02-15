ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s iPhone has 56% share of the U.S. smartphone market

Macdaily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments grew 10% YoY and 30% QoQ in Q4 2021 as the new iPhone 13...

macdailynews.com

Comments / 0

makeuseof.com

How Apple's New Tap to Pay iPhone Feature Will Work

Apple recently revealed a feature that will let business owners use their iPhones to take contactless payments. Tap to Pay will allow users to do this without having to buy any extra hardware. It doesn't matter if you're a big business or a solopreneur, all you need is the right iPhone.
AdWeek

Apple’s Surreal ‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Pays Homage to Korean Cinema

Korean filmmaking is having a moment outside its home country, thanks to movies such as Academy Award winner Parasite and Netflix hit series Squid Game. Fans of those will be drawn to the latest installment of Apple’s long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign, an ode to Korean cinema and culture.
Creative Bloq

Apple's latest iPhone announcement is great news for creatives

While we're always excited about the next Apple hardware, it's nice when an awesome software update comes along and improves our existing device. And for creatives and small businesses, Apple's latest announcement could be a game-changer. The company has just announced 'Tap to Pay', a service that lets users receive...
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
Phone Arena

Apple's main iPhone component supplier says shortages are easing now

2021 was a year in which many companies experienced severe chip and component shortages because of the pandemic. Apple was also among the affected tech giants, and the company had considerable delays in shipping for many of its products, including the most recent iPhones or iPads. Now, MacRumors reports that the situation seems to be easing.
Gear Patrol

How to Actually Listen to Apple Music's Lossless Tracks on Your iPhone

When Apple brought lossless tracks to Apple Music at no extra cost, it was a huge deal. Not only did it turn what was already the world's most popular music streaming service into the most popular lossless streaming service overnight, but it also has since forced every other legacy lossless streaming service, like Tidal, Deezer and Quboz, to lower their subscription fee. In an instant, higher-quality audio became more accessible than ever.
Forbes

How Will Apple’s Vendors Fare As IPhone Demand Cools

Our theme of Apple Component Supplier Stocks – which includes a diverse set of companies that supply components for Apple’s iPhones and other iDevices, has declined by about 8% year-to-date in 2022, marginally outperforming the broader Nasdaq-100 which remains down by about 12%, although it has underperformed Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is down just about 5%. The theme has been impacted by the broader sell-off in technology and growth stocks amid concerns of surging inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. Moreover, FY’22 could be a relatively more muted year for Apple, with Apple revenue poised to grow by single-digit levels, after rising by over 33% in FY’21 driven by the surge in demand for computing products through the pandemic. Considering that the companies in our theme grew sales by about 30% over the last 12 months, roughly in sync with Apple’s growth, it’s possible that growth rates could cool a bit in 2022.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone processor evolution hints at how powerful the 'M2' will be

We don't know how powerful or power-efficient Apple's rumored "M2" chip will be, but past Apple Silicon generational leaps could provide a hint, a new report claims. Apple is largely expected to debut an "M2" Mac chip later in 2022. Though there are some rumors concerning the upgrades it'll bring to the Mac, a MacWorld writer believes it's possible to get a clearer idea at how much of an upgrade the "M2" will be by examining Apple's A-series chips.
Creative Bloq

Apple's new iPhone camera accessory concept looks awesome

IPhone photography has come a long old way since 2007. From Portrait mode to Cinematic mode, the latest models are capable of some seriously professional-looking shots, but to get the absolute best out of your device, there are still plenty of essential third-party accessories out there. But if a new...
ZDNet

An outdated iPhone could be Apple's latest weapon against Android

Apple as a company is doing great, pulling in billions of dollars every quarter. And the engine that drives that growth is the iPhone. But success can itself become a burden. And for Apple, that burden is to continue to drive growth in a smartphone market that's both saturated and cut-throat when it comes to pricing.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro could arrive with 8GB RAM

It seems that the new iPhone 14 lineup will pack tons of power under the hood. Indeed, Apple is well-known for delivering fast and potent products. But iPhones don't necessarily stand out for having the best specs available, or at least in the RAM department. For instance, you will see that Apple has been using 4GB RAM in its devices since the launch of the iPhone XS Max back in 2018, and it continued to do so until the announcement of the iPhone 12 Pro that launched with 6GB RAM, while Android phones are now packing up to 16GB RAM.
