Destiny 2: Season of the Lost’s finale paves the way for The Witch Queen

In 2019, the Netflix series Wu Assassins wrapped after only one season, with an ending that was more like sequel-bait than like a real cliffhanger. Although some threads remained open, the show’s main story, pitting San Francisco chef Kai (Iko Uwais) and his friends against the elemental Wu Lords, reached an end. Wu Assassins is a flawed series, suffering from inconsistent writing and occasional odd character behavior, and it struggles to make its derivative fantasy world interesting. But it does benefit from the charm of a strong cast led by Uwais, Lewis Tan, and Byron Mann. Netflix has finally followed up with the series’ feature-length conclusion, Fistful of Vengeance, which fully delivers on the series’ promise — at least in terms of quantity, if not quality.
