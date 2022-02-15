Destiny 2: Season of the Lost’s finale paves the way for The Witch Queen

It’s looking like The Witch Queen might be Destiny 2’s boldest expansion ever, at least if this new extensive video preview is any indication. Even though the expansion is still a couple of weeks from release, Bungie was gracious enough to bestow guardians with an in-depth look at what’s to come. Some highlights include campaign details, crafting specifics, the new Legendary difficulty, and the wildly exciting revelation that Season of the Risen is launching alongside the expansion. There’s also a grand total of eight new exotics launching with The Witch Queen. So yeah, this is a meaty update to be sure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO