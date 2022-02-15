ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost’s finale paves the way for The Witch Queen

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just a week to go until Destiny 2’s new Witch Queen expansion, Bungie has launched a new mission in its MMO. The mission — something players have been waiting and watching for for months — is called Exorcism, and sets Savathun’s story in motion....

Polygon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s new video gives players more than 13 minutes of footage

The Witch Queen is shaping up to be Destiny 2’s biggest expansion in years, and Bungie just debuted a major video showing off its features. The latest Destiny ViDoc — Bungie’s long-time name for its expansion-based documentaries — is a little over 13 minutes long and details The Witch Queen expansion’s campaign, weapon crafting, Void 3.0 (as well as teasers for Solar and Arc 3.0), the upcoming Season of the Risen, new Exotics, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update goes live, here’s what’s included in patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is finally here, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-optimized versions of the sci-fi action-RPG are now available as part of the new patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes updates for the existing versions of the game on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen gets a 13-minute video preview

It’s looking like The Witch Queen might be Destiny 2’s boldest expansion ever, at least if this new extensive video preview is any indication. Even though the expansion is still a couple of weeks from release, Bungie was gracious enough to bestow guardians with an in-depth look at what’s to come. Some highlights include campaign details, crafting specifics, the new Legendary difficulty, and the wildly exciting revelation that Season of the Risen is launching alongside the expansion. There’s also a grand total of eight new exotics launching with The Witch Queen. So yeah, this is a meaty update to be sure.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion treats weapon upgrades like golf clubs

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the game’s most-hyped expansion since Forsaken in 2018, is only two weeks away. On Tuesday, Bungie debuted what’s sure to be its final preview of the add-on, a 13-minute video detailing The Witch Queen’s new campaign and Void 3.0 subclass rework. But weapon crafting, Origin perks, and general customization are going to be the real star of the show in Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Where’s Gandalf in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Even though Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power won’t premiere until September, its media blitz already has fans with their ears pricked. The first teaser for the series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien aired during the Super Bowl and had plenty of visuals to look at — but a lot less story.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Dying Light 2’s parkour is chef’s kiss, perfection

I’ve done a lot of climbing in recent video games, from Horizon Forbidden West to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, and although both of those have stronger characters and significantly more stunning vistas to enjoy from the mountaintops, I can’t stop thinking about the best climbing experience I’ve had in a game so far this year. I’m talking about Dying Light 2 Stay Human.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Crunchyroll is now on Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch has been an absolute boon for indie games and ports of incredible Wii U titles no one knew existed, it’s weirdly lagged behind its console brethren in streaming apps. There is nary a Netflix app to be found, and Switch owners with more esoteric tastes like Formula 1, or whatever Tubi is, are pretty much out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona 4 Golden now runs on Steam Deck

A Steam Deck software update has gone live that makes Atlus’ seminal role-playing game Persona 4 Golden playable on Valve’s handheld device. Persona 4 Golden, which was released on Steam in 2020, has until now been on the short list of games which definitely wouldn’t work on Steam Deck. Valve has been on a testing drive in recent weeks that has rapidly expanded the lists of “Verified” and “Playable” games, but Persona 4 Golden remained officially “Unsupported.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fistful of Vengeance gives Netflix’s Wu Assassins a messy, gritty wrap-up

In 2019, the Netflix series Wu Assassins wrapped after only one season, with an ending that was more like sequel-bait than like a real cliffhanger. Although some threads remained open, the show’s main story, pitting San Francisco chef Kai (Iko Uwais) and his friends against the elemental Wu Lords, reached an end. Wu Assassins is a flawed series, suffering from inconsistent writing and occasional odd character behavior, and it struggles to make its derivative fantasy world interesting. But it does benefit from the charm of a strong cast led by Uwais, Lewis Tan, and Byron Mann. Netflix has finally followed up with the series’ feature-length conclusion, Fistful of Vengeance, which fully delivers on the series’ promise — at least in terms of quantity, if not quality.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Walton Goggins will star in the Fallout TV show

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout TV show, the next big video game adaptation to hit streaming, has another major piece attached: Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will be starring in the series, Deadline reported Friday. We already knew the show was being produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Uncharted’s post-credits scene sets up a familiar adventure

Nathan Drake and Sully have finally made it to the big screen in the Uncharted movie. As fans of the game might expect, the movie sends Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s live-action counterparts racing around the globe in search of ancient mysteries and long-lost treasures with a cabal of bad guys behind them. The movie is set during the first mission Nate and Sully pull together, and includes a few changes from the canon that game fans might be familiar with.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Uncharted crossover brings Nathan Drake to Fortnite

Nathan Drake’s upcoming Fortnite crossover is such a poorly kept secret Epic Games hasn’t bothered delisting the unlisted video that spilled the beans earlier this weekend. The Uncharted star joins Fortnite on Feb. 17, a day before Uncharted, the movie, premieres in North America. Although still not officially...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Here’s how to transfer your Cyberpunk 2077 save from PS4 to PS5

CD Projekt Red released a next-gen update and major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 on Tuesday, and console users should see some big improvements for current-gen consoles. Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 5 includes support for ray tracing, 4K resolution (with dynamic scaling) and faster loading times, plus the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact guide: Raiden Shogun weekly boss unlock

Genshin Impact’s newest weekly boss is a special form of Raiden Shogun, formally called Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto. You can find her in the End of Oneiric Euthymia trounce domain after completing the second Raiden Shogun story quest. Our Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun weekly boss guide will walk you through unlocking the new boss, what she drops, and how to beat her.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Lord of the Rings anime slated for April 2024 release — here’s the first look

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the feature-length anime announced in 2021, is slated for an April 12, 2024 release date, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Monday in a news release. The movie, which is a joint project with Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema, is directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) and executive produced by Philippa Boyens (The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit trilogies).
COMICS
Polygon

Halo is getting a second season on Paramount Plus

Master Chief’s first season of television won’t be his last. The Halo series on Paramount Plus will get a second season, even though its first doesn’t air for another month, Paramount announced on Tuesday. The show’s second season may be guaranteed but not everything is staying the...
TV SERIES
Polygon

In Horizon Forbidden West, I’m constantly switching between the 60 fps and 4K graphics modes

Horizon Forbidden West is every bit the PlayStation 5 technical showpiece that major first-party games like it need to be. Guerrilla Games renders its 31st-century version of what we know as the American West in exquisite detail, vividly bringing to life the varied biomes of states like Utah, Nevada, and California (and, in the game’s fiction, the crimson blight that is poisoning these lands and their inhabitants).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Mother 3 fans imagine a gorgeous 3D remake in bittersweet tribute video

After many, many years, an international release of Mother 3 is still but a distant dream. But the creators behind YouTube channel Curiomatic have dared to imagined how a modernized Mother 3 trailer would look. This fan-made video comes right on the heels of Nintendo announcing that Mother and Mother 2 (known as EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound outside of Japan) would be available via the Nintendo Switch Online library on Feb. 9.
VIDEO GAMES

