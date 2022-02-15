ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facial Coverings Optional Indoors at Walt Disney World Beginning February 17

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Walt Disney World is making changes to its facial coverings policy. Beginning Thursday, February 17, masks will be optional for vaccinated guests...

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) -“The Most Magical Place of Earth” is about to make those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 happy later this week. Beginning Thursday, February 17th, facial coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in both indoor and outdoor locations at Walt Disney World. Visitors who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated are urged to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by everyone ages two and up on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner. Currently, face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up...
