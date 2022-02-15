ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fear continues to be driving gold

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Monday Gold pushed higher on the fears of the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine. We put the probabilities of that happening at less than 10%. The fears are being stoked by the administration trying to advance their agenda. We are long Gold and reversed Silver this morning;...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

War Fears Continue To Ripple Through The Capital Markets

Most of the major bourses in the Asia-Pacific region were off 1-2%. Australia was a notable exception, as its gold and energy stocks lifted ASX 200. Fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, spurred by comments from US officials triggered a dramatic market reaction ahead of the weekend, and it has continued today. Risk has come off in many markets. Equities have tumbled. Most of the major bourses in the Asia-Pacific region were off 1-2%. Australia was a notable exception, as its gold and energy stocks lifted ASX 200. The Stoxx 600 is off around 2.5% near midday in Europe, its third consecutive fall. US futures are off about 1%. Bond markets are bid. The US 10-year Treasury yield is near 1.92% after poking above 2% last week. European yields are 4-7 bp lower, and the peripheral premium is edging wider. The yen and Swiss franc are firm, while the other majors, led by the Scandis and Antipodeans, are around 0.50-1.0% lower. Emerging market currencies are mostly lower, with central European currencies particularly vulnerable. Gold is consolidating after surging to three-month highs near $1865 before the weekend. Oil edged higher initially, with the March WTI contract rising to almost $95 before steadying. US natural gas prices are snapping a three-day decline to surge 5% today, while Europe's benchmark is almost 10% higher. Iron ore was off around 1% for its first back-to-back loss in a month. Copper is softer after falling 3.3% before the weekend.
MARKETS
KRMG

High demand, low production will continue to drive prices at the pump

TULSA — Another recent spike in gasoline prices has consumers increasingly angry, some of them pointing fingers at political leaders and demanding answers. The truth is, the reasons for the higher fuel prices have little to do with domestic politics in the U.S., according to experts in the energy industry.
TULSA, OK
Axios

Russia-Ukraine fears drive gasoline prices toward $4

Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine is putting the U.S. on the doorstep of $4-per-gallon gasoline for the first time in nearly 14 years. Oil prices fell a few dollars per barrel on Tuesday on hopes that Russia may not attack, but lingering tension promises continued volatility for the commodity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Gold And Silver
Reuters

Fear of uncontrolled inflation helps gold shrug off rising yields

LONDON (Reuters) - Concern among investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve will fail to control inflation is helping to lift gold prices despite a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields that would usually drive the metal lower, analysts said. Real, or inflation-adjusted, returns on U.S. debt have for years been...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy