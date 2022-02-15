Fear continues to be driving gold

Most of the major bourses in the Asia-Pacific region were off 1-2%. Australia was a notable exception, as its gold and energy stocks lifted ASX 200. Fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, spurred by comments from US officials triggered a dramatic market reaction ahead of the weekend, and it has continued today. Risk has come off in many markets. Equities have tumbled. Most of the major bourses in the Asia-Pacific region were off 1-2%. Australia was a notable exception, as its gold and energy stocks lifted ASX 200. The Stoxx 600 is off around 2.5% near midday in Europe, its third consecutive fall. US futures are off about 1%. Bond markets are bid. The US 10-year Treasury yield is near 1.92% after poking above 2% last week. European yields are 4-7 bp lower, and the peripheral premium is edging wider. The yen and Swiss franc are firm, while the other majors, led by the Scandis and Antipodeans, are around 0.50-1.0% lower. Emerging market currencies are mostly lower, with central European currencies particularly vulnerable. Gold is consolidating after surging to three-month highs near $1865 before the weekend. Oil edged higher initially, with the March WTI contract rising to almost $95 before steadying. US natural gas prices are snapping a three-day decline to surge 5% today, while Europe's benchmark is almost 10% higher. Iron ore was off around 1% for its first back-to-back loss in a month. Copper is softer after falling 3.3% before the weekend.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO