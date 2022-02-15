ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Face Masks Optional at Disneyland Resort Starting February 17

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland Resort starting February 17 at both indoor and outdoor locations. This comes as California lifts its indoor mask mandate. All guests will...

wdwnt.com

Starting Thursday, February 17, the mask requirements at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure will be dropped in most situations. As written, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks for indoor areas such as the park’s rides, or restaurants, while unvaccinated individuals are still being asked to wear masks.
