DayZ - 1.16 Update Teaser Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDayZ's 1.16 Stability update is available now, bringing a...

www.ign.com

iheart.com

‘Bridgerton’ Drops Surprise Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Bridgerton dropped a surprise season 2 teaser trailer. Season 2 will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Penelope on the other hand continues to keep her deepest secret from the people closest to her and Phoebe Dynevor also makes a comeback this season as Daphne Basset!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake's First Look Teaser Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen remake has a new teaser trailer, and it gives fans a first look at the hilariously chaotic life of a modern blended family. The film stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as Paul and Zoe Baker, the parents of a "multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business." In the first footage from the film, we see the couple getting their kids up and ready for school, which is clearly an extensive process.
MOVIES
#Dayz
Esquire

The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer Promises a Breathtaking Fantasy Series

Gather round, Tolkienheads. After months—no, years—of starving for even a lembas crumb of information about Amazon’s The Rings of Power, we finally have sixty seconds of footage to pore over. The teaser trailer that aired during tonight’s Super Bowl was, well, a tease, packed with breathtaking visuals, some stressed-out looking Middle-earthians, and not much else to go on. We’re breaking down everything we saw tonight for clues about what to expect from The Rings of Power.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’: Lady Whistledown Sharpens Her Knives In Season 2 Teaser Trailer

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?,” Lady Whistledown asks in the first teaser for the upcoming second season of hit romance drama Bridgerton, which Netflix and Shondaland released to mark Valentine’s Day. Narrated by Lady Whistledown, who is “honing my skills, sharpening my knives.” the brisk-paced teaser harkens back to the start of Season 1, with a new group of debutantes being introduced to the Queen as they enter the marriage market. Anthony Bridgerton is seen romancing Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense, lovelorn glances with her sister Kate. Also in a nod to Season 1, we see the Bridgertons standing on...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS

