ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions land four defensive starters in post Super Bowl 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books and with the Los Angeles Rams being the World Champions, the 2021 season is now a wrap. This,...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
97ZOK

Packers Fans Might Be Upset After Latest Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champ, and one of the greatest Quarterbacks in the history of football. Football aside, Rodgers' politics and beliefs have fueled all sorts of hate in 2021 and 2022. I'm not here to tell you if it's wrong or right, but I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Burke
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Nfl Mock Draft#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions#The Athletic
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford gives heartfelt gesture to photographer who fractured spine at Super Bowl rally

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, as they paraded through the streets of Los Angeles on their Super Bowl winners parade route. After the parade concluded, there was a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which most of the big-name Rams players spoke, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Stafford was preparing to get his photo taken on the rally stage, however, the photographer, Kelly Smiley, took a tumble and actually ended up fracturing her spine in the process. Stafford can be seen on the video wanting nothing to do with her rescue, but his wife, also named Kelly, rushed to her aide.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Hiring Aaron Rodgers Favorite: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers are really serious about keeping Aaron Rodgers around, and it goes beyond their reported intentions to pay him more than any other quarterback. Green Bay is also reportedly set to hire former offensive coordinator Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach. Clements, who was an assistant with the Packers from 2006-16, is a Rodgers favorite.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy