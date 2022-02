The Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a “matter-of-fact” and “stoic” manner, a royal writer has said.Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said that while members of the royal family are likely to be “alarmed” by the monarch testing positive for Covid-19, the Queen will keep a characteristically calm composure as she self-isolates.The 95-year-old head of state is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said.The irony is that for such a long time the Queen has been kept in a protective bubble, in the early stages of the pandemic, and had...

