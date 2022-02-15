Library lookimg for StoryWalk participants

Normally, new beginnings occur in the month of January. However, Youth Services at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park began a new partnership at the end of 2021 by collaborating with Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition (Westerly ARC) in December. The partnership has thus far led to collaborations at Westerly ARC’s peaceful protests on the post office steps, including curated anti-racism booklists, a bilingual story time, and the ongoing development of a Youth Day to highlight young voices in the community. This partnership provides us with important perspective on the best ways to meet our community’s needs. On February 13th, Westerly Library & Wilcox Park will team up with Westerly ARC to provide a bilingual story time and craft packages on the front steps of the post office. Our theme for this gathering is a combination of both Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, asking the question: “Who is someone you admire that is currently making Black History?” Join us and share your thoughts from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on February 13th!

