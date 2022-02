This year, a few of my sisters in Christ and I are reading through the Bible together in one year. I’ve done this before, but this time I am so blessed to have the company of my sisters in Jesus. Together, daily, we discuss the readings of the day. God’s Word has become so rich this time around. The fellowship of the believers is a gift from God and to be cherished. I certainly do!

