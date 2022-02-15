ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Lakeway to host interactive town hall events

By Grace Dickens
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
The city of Lakeway will hold a town hall meeting Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Lakeway City Hall, located at 1102 Lohmans Crossing Road, Lakeway. The meeting is one out of...

Community Impact Austin

Northline development in Leander seeking artist to create sculpture

The Northline development in Leander is looking for an artist or group to create a sculpture in Northline Circle, one of the development's public spaces. The sculpture's goal is to reflect "the spirit of Leander and provide a meaningful, family-friendly art experience that is inclusive and accessible to all," according to a release. The sculpture will be in the center of the Northline Circle area.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Council stamps out late fees for public library materials

Austin Public Library patrons will no longer have to pay fees for overdue materials after City Council unanimously struck the penalties from the library system's code Feb. 17. The move follows the city library commission's January recommendation to council to eliminate the "regressive and unnecessary" penalties that disproportionately affect lower-income Austinites. While starting at just $0.25 per item per day, late fees could accumulate across multiple materials and eventually prompt a hold on library privileges and referral to a collections agency.
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Lakeway, TX
Government
City
Lakeway, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD to strongly recommend masks, allow some on-campus visitors beginning Feb. 20

Masking and other COVID-19 policies at Round will see some changes as of Feb. 20 as reported cases fall in the area. An announcement shared with district parents Feb. 17 via email states that due to falling local case reports, masks will be strongly recommended on RRISD campuses; they had previously been required. Visitors will also be allowed back on campus at the discretion of the respective principal.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: TxDOT planning to widen FM 646 in League City; initial lineup announced for Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Richardson and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 18. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 16-17. Greater Houston. The Texas Department of Transportation is considering the next step in a multiphase plan spanning years to widen...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD board approves 2022-23, 2023-24 academic calendars

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved an updated District of Innovation plan and calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years Feb. 17. With the approval of the DOI plan, the board was able to choose between calendars with an earlier start date in mid-August and a more traditional start to the school year, as well as account for more holidays through the strategic placement of staff development days.
ROUND ROCK, TX
#City Hall
Community Impact Austin

Project Connect celebrates groundbreaking for new East Austin MetroRapid bus line

Capital Metro and local, state and federal officials gathered Feb. 16 to break ground on a new Project Connect MetroRapid bus system serving East Austin. Once completed in the next several years, the Pleasant Valley MetroRapid line will run from the Mueller neighborhood through Riverside to Goodnight Ranch. The February groundbreaking is Project Connect's second for bus service on the city's east side in recent months following a ceremony for the public transit system's Expo line in December.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD board approves compensation for Feb. 3-4, retention bonus for district staff

District employees will receive full pay for Feb. 3 and 4, and an additional bonus of $500, following a vote from the Round Rock ISD board of trustees Feb. 17. The district was closed Feb 3 and 4 due to inclement weather, but the board's vote ensures that district employees will be compensated at their normal hourly or daily rate, as if they had worked both full days, according to the district. The board also approved a one-time $500 hiring and retention incentive payment, the second part of a total $1,000 payment proposed in November.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Austin to convert Burnet Road hotel into apartment complex for people exiting homelessness

The city of Austin is converting the former Texas Bungalows Hotel & Suites at 13311 Burnet Road into a supportive apartment complex for people exiting homelessness. The apartment community, now known as Bungalows at Century Park, will feature 60 fully furnished studio apartments, common spaces, on-site security and 24-hour staffing, a laundry room and offices to facilitate social services, according to a city press release.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plans for new Sherwin Williams Paint Store and 4 more commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Commercial projects are the easiest way to find out about new construction and renovations currently underway or set to begin soon in your community. The following commercial projects have been filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter receives $142K donation

The Williamson County Commissioners Court accepted a $142,800 donation to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter during its Feb. 15 meeting. The donation was made by the Walinski Revocable Trust. According to county documents, Ted and Janet Waliniski were impressed with the shelter’s “no-kill policy,” and made arrangements for a percentage of their assets to go to WCRAS upon their deaths.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Miss A store coming to Round Rock Premium Outlets and 4 more commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Commercial projects are the easiest way to find out about new construction and renovations currently underway or set to begin soon in your community. The following commercial projects have been filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

