Lakeway to host interactive town hall events

District employees will receive full pay for Feb. 3 and 4, and an additional bonus of $500, following a vote from the Round Rock ISD board of trustees Feb. 17. The district was closed Feb 3 and 4 due to inclement weather, but the board's vote ensures that district employees will be compensated at their normal hourly or daily rate, as if they had worked both full days, according to the district. The board also approved a one-time $500 hiring and retention incentive payment, the second part of a total $1,000 payment proposed in November.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO