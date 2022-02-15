ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LISTEN: Kaitlin Butts New Song ‘Blood’

By Haven Medrano
kokefm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 15th. That’s we can expect the new album from Kaitlin Butts. What Else Can She Do will be Kaitlin’s second album ever. Since Same Hell, Different Devil came out all the way back in 2015. Last year we got a couple of singles ‘How Lucky Am I’ and ‘Marfa Lights’...

kokefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Saweetie and H.E.R. Share New Song “Closer”: Listen

Saweetie has shared a new single that’s set to appear on her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. “Closer,” out today via Icy and Warner Records, features H.E.R. A new music video for the track is forthcoming. Listen to the single below. Saweetie closed out 2021 with...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Listen to New Scorpions Song ‘Shining of Your Soul’

Scorpions have released a new reggae-tinged song called "Shining of Your Soul," which comes from their upcoming album, Rock Believer. The LP arrives on Feb. 25. You can listen to the new track below. "Once we made the decision to make a new album, I started lyrics without any music,"...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angaleena Presley
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#My Songs#Marfa Lights
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy