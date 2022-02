A 16-year-old will attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a bid to show that young people can do incredible things.Mack Rutherford may still be in school, but the British-Belgian teenager is determined to follow in his trailblazing older sister’s footsteps and soar into the record books himself.Obsessed with being a pilot since the age of three, Mack will seek to highlight various stories of young people doing amazing feats during his months-long trip.He is to announce his plans on Tuesday at Biggin Hill in Kent, the same airfield that hosted dozens of RAF...

BELGIUM ・ 5 DAYS AGO