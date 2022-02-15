Low-Calorie Chocolate Bars

As a longtime host of many food-related TV shows, most notably "Man Vs. Food" and "Amazing Eats," it is probably safe to say that Adam Richman knows a thing or two about eating well. The actor and Travel Channel star spent half a decade participating in eating challenges as part of his job. However, while the star has expressed gratitude for the opportunities these shows brought him, he also admitted that eating huge portions regularly took a toll on his physical and mental health. In 2013, Richman decided to commit to healthier eating and exercise habits, ultimately losing over 60 pounds, according to Yahoo.

