In what might be a sign that is loosening its opposition, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested public comments on a spot Bitcoin ETF proposal. The agency on Friday requested comments about those issues for a proposal by Grayscale Investments to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a public company that has sold shares based on its bitcoin holdings to institutional and accredited investors since 2013, into an ETF. It made a similar request regarding investment manager Bitwise’s Bitwise Bitcoin Trust ETF.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO