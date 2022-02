Valentine's Day is coming up, and whether you're putting the sing in single or looking for a candlelight dinner, there's plenty to do in the Triangle. Need to get away from your roommate for the weekend? Enjoy a night out with a special Valentine's Day package at the AC Hotel Raleigh Downtown. The deal includes $60 to spend at the hotel's lovely rooftop bar, a bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and breakfast for two. If a room for the night is out of your price range, just head up to the Willard after dinner for champagne and dessert.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO