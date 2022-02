There are 21 traditional parades this weekend in metro New Orleans — more parades than are scheduled on Mardi Gras weekend. And even more if you count the Krewe of Cork walking parade in the French Quarter on Friday, the Barkus parade in New Orleans on Sunday, the Push Mow parade in Abita Springs on Saturday, and the Krewe of Tchefuncte’s boat parade in Madisonville on Sunday.

