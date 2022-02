Rick and Morty's fifth season is finally available for streaming with HBO Max and Hulu! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its run last year, and fans are already waiting on news for the sixth season of the series. But while many fans had been able to check out the episodes, there are just as many who had been anxiously anticipating the full streaming release of this newest season. That means whether you are jumping into these episodes for the first time or re-experiencing your favorites, now is the perfect time to do so.

